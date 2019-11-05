Analysts cut Uber targets after 'B-' quarter

Wedbush lowers its Uber (NYSE:UBER) target from $58 to $45 after yesterday's earnings report, which the firm rates at a "B-" grade.

The firm notes that Uber missed underlying bookings and ride-sharing metrics.

Analyst Ygal Arounian says Uber's stock has been a "nightmare" and he was "wrong" to be a bull right out of the gates. But the analyst is still positive on the name and thinks Uber could maintain its Street cred if it executes flawlessly over the next three to four quarters.

More action: Susquehanna maintains a Positive rating on Uber and lowers the price target from $42 to $31.