Wayfair slide continues after Cramer unloads

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is down 2.78% in early trading the day after Jim Cramer took some shots at the online retailer on Mad Money.

"This has become a momentum stock without any momentum, which is why I think you need to stay the heck away from it," Cramer lamented. "As long as growth is out of style on the Wall Street fashion show, Wayfair's stock, it's going to be toxic," he added.

It's not a sure bet that Cramer's words of caution are the cause of the selling pressure today. Shares of Wayfair are down 17% since the company's Q3 earnings report dropped.