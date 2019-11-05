Kaman Q3 earnings beat estimates; announces to acquire Bal Seal

Kaman (KAMN +5.4% ) agrees to acquire Bal Seal Engineering for $330M in cash, valuing Bal Seal at 12.5x EBITDA.

Bal Seal designs, develops, and manufactures precision springs, seals, and contacts; expects revenues of ~$95M.

The acquisition directly aligns with strategy to grow highly engineered product offerings, diversifies reach into medical and industrial end markets.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to cash flow in year one.

Q3 earnings came in above expectations, with sales up 16.3% to $182.7M, led increased sales for specialty bearings products and initial deliveries under $324M JPF DCS contract.

Posted operating income of $15.6M, compared to loss of ~$7M last year

