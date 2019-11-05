Forterra pops on sharp Q3 earnings beat; narrows 2019 outlook

Forterra (FRTA +20.4% ) reports Q3 sales increased by 7% Y/Y to $464.5M, led by higher average selling prices in both the Drainage Pipe & Products and the Water Pipe & Products segments

Consolidated gross profit margin expanded ~425bps to 22% and gross profit margins for Drainage and Water segments improved by 290bps and 480bps , respectively,

Net income surged to $22.4M, $5.5M and adjusted EBITDA increased by 30% to $80M

During the quarter, the company repaid $39M outstanding borrowings under revolving credit facility; in addition, voluntarily repurchased $16.5M of term loan

The company narrowed guidance and now expects 2019 net loss in the range of $35M - $8M versus previous view of $38M - $16M; forecasts adjusted EBITDA in the range of $180M - $200M compared to previous view of $170M - $200M

