JLL jumps 6.5% after Q3 beats, unveils new stock buyback

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) climbs 6.5% after Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.52 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.68 and increases from $3.02 in the year-ago quarter.

Reports new $200M share buyback program.

Q3 revenue before reimbursements of $2.55B, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.45B, rises 15% from $2.21B in the year-ago quarter.

"Record revenue, continued margin expansion in our Real Estate Services business, and significant progress in the integration of our HFF acquisition" helped drive Q3 results, said CEO Christian Ulbrich.

Q3 fee revenue of $1.82B increases 14% Y/Y.

Q3 leasing revenue of $604.3M rose 5% Y/Y; capital markets revenue of $480M increased 82%; property & facility management revenue of $2.31B, up 8%; project & development services revenue of $785.9M, up 24%; advisory, consulting and other revenue of $201.0M, up 6%; LaSalle revenue of $111.6M declined 35% Y/Y.

