Nio +30% on next-level deal with Mobileye

Nio (NYSE:NIO) announces a strategic collaboration with Mobileye (NASDAQ:INTC) on the development of highly automated and autonomous vehicles for consumer markets in China and other major territories.

The partnership will see Nio will engineer and manufacture a self-driving system designed by Mobileye, building on Mobileye’s level-4 AV kit.

The self-driving system said to be targeted for consumer autonomy. Nio will mass-produce the system for Mobileye and also integrate the technology into its electric vehicle lines for consumer markets and for Mobileye’s driverless ride-hailing services.

The system is aimed for initial release in China, with plans to subsequently expand into other global markets.

Source: Press Release