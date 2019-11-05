Goldman plans first-ever investor day on Jan. 29

Goldman Sachs Group (GS +0.1% ) will hold its first-ever investor day on Jan. 29, 2020.

Chairman and CEO David M. Solomon and the senior leadership team will deliver presentations on the firm's strategic priorities; attendance is by invitation only.

CFO Stephen Scherr said at a conference today that the company won't announce any new initiatives at the event.

Goldman is likely to give more details on new businesses that it has been expanding into, such as consumer banking and transaction banking, Bloomberg reports.