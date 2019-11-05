IntriCon slips 13% post Q3 results miss; lowers FY19 guidance

IntriCon (IIN -13.6% ) reported Q3 revenue declined by 9.1% Y/Y to $26.9M, with revenue from largest medical customer -5.6% Y/Y.

Revenue by market: Medical $19.09M (-1.3% Y/Y); Hearing Health $6.36M (+22.5% Y/Y); and Professional Audio Communications $1.44M (-28.3% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 637 bps to 25.2%.

Q3 operating loss was $391k, compared to operating income of $2.37M a year ago.

Company says they anticipates their diabetes business to gradually ramp-up with further acceleration in 2020, following recent international regulatory approvals.

FY19 Guidance, lowered: Revenue in the range of $112M to $113M (prior of $115M to $117.5M); and gross margin of 26.5% to 27% (prior 27.0% to 28.5%).

