Boeing's Muilenburg gets vote of confidence, offers to give up bonuses

Boeing (BA +2.6% ) Chairman David Calhoun gives Dennis Muilenburg a vote of confidence and says the CEO has offered to forgo all bonuses this year.

"From the vantage point of our board, Dennis has done everything right," Calhoun told CNBC. "Dennis didn't create this problem. From the beginning, he knew that MCAS could and should have been done better and he has led a program to rewrite MCAS."

Calhoun says Muilenburg called him Saturday morning to suggest he not take "any compensation for 2019 in the form of bonuses," which would cover short- and long-term bonus pay as well as equity grants.

Boeing would not provide Muilenburg with stock grants "until the Max in its entirety is back in the air and flying safely," Calhoun said, adding that it could take until 2021.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill last week railed against Muilenburg over his 2018 compensation of $23.4M, including a $13.1M incentive bonus.