New York Community Bancorp debt ratings cut by Moody's

Moody's Investors Service downgrades the long-term issuer and subordinate debt ratings of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB +0.3% ) to Baa3 from Baa2.

Long- and short-term deposit ratings of its New York Community Bank subsidiary are cut to A3/Prime-2 from A2/Prime-1.

Ratings outlook is stable.

Moody's lowers its assessment of NYCB's capitalization, primarily due to the bank buying back stock under a program announced in October 2018.

NYCB common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.15% at Sept. 30, 2019 fell from 11.07% a year earlier.

