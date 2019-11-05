NextCure up 61% as lockup ends, ahead of key data readout

Thinly traded NextCure (NXTC +60.7% ) is up on almost an 8x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 722K shares, on the expiration of the lockup period today.

A key looming event is updated results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate NC318, a Siglec-15 (S15)-targeting monoclonal antibody, in patients with solid tumors. The data will be presented at the SITC Annual Meeting in Maryland on Saturday, November 9, followed by a webcast of an event chaired by its Chief Medical Officer to discuss the results.

Update: Results from the just-published abstract showed one complete response (41 weeks to date), one partial response (14 weeks to date) and a disease control rate (DCR) of 71% (n=5/7) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who received NC318 alone. Response data from 11 additional patients will be presented on Saturday.

The expression of S15 and PD-L1 are mutually exclusive in NSCLC and certain other cancers, supporting the rationale of S15-targeting therapy in patients who do not respond adequately to PD-1 inhibitors.

Single-agent anti-tumor activity was observed in 71% (n=5/7) of PD-L1-refractory patients.

The most common treatment related adverse events were diarrhea (1-life-threatening, 2-moderate), itchy skin (1-serious, 1-moderate), rash (mild, moderate), joint pain (mild), elevated amylase (mild - serious) and elevated lipase (serious, life-threatening).