Chemours +12% post Q3 earnings beat

Chemours pops (CC +12.4% ) as Q3 earnings came in above expectations, despite the quarter reflecting a weakening macro-economic environment that had an adverse impact on performance across the business.

Net sales declined 15% Y/Y to $1.4B, primarily driven by lower volume in Titanium Technologies and lower volume & price in Fluoroproducts, with currency being a small headwind during the quarter.

Net income slumped from $275M to $76M, while adjusted EBITDA declined to $248M from $435M.

Ended the quarter with net debt of $3.5B, resulting in a net leverage ratio of ~3.1x on TTM basis.

Cash provided by operating activities reached $288M, down from $342M, and free cash flow declined from $226M to $160M

The company anticipates softer economic activity into 2020 as well.

