Samarco JV to resume $8.7B debt restructuring talks - Reuters

The Samarco mining joint venture between Vale (VALE +0.1% ) and BHP (BHP +2.3% ), inactive since 2015 following a fatal tailings dam collapse, is expected to resume talks to restructure $8.7B in defaulted debt in the coming weeks, Reuters reports.

An agreement with creditors on the debt restructuring, which is expected to address the pace of payments as well as any reduction in principal, could take months, according to the report.

Resumption of operations at the mine depends on Samarco's planned adoption of mining waste disposal techniques that avoid the use of tailings dams similar to those which collapsed in 2015 the similar fatal disaster earlier this year.

Production could resume at 8M mt/year of iron ore, with Samarco not returning to its pre-collapse level output of 25M mt/year for a decade, the company has said.