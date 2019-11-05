BAML sees near-term pressure for AMC

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers Q3 EBITDA and EPS estimates on Neutral-rated AMC Entertainment (AMC +2.5% ) as it sees near-term pressure continuing to build.

"Although AMC remains a well-positioned exhibitor in the mature exhibition space, the near-term dilution associated with Stubs A-List and the company’s overall capital intensity, lack of near-term FCF generation and high leverage remain a hindrance in a challenging sentimental environment,' warns the firm.

The BAML analyst team points to proliferating entertainment options and SVOD original film releases as model risks for AMC, but doesn't view them as material threats to intermediate-term cash flows.