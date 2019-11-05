Gevo wins bid to supply renewable gasoline to City of Seattle

Gevo (GEVO +13.4% ) jumps on news it made the winning bid to provide renewable gasoline to the City of Seattle's fleet vehicles.

Gevo says it was awarded a four-year contract with three two-year extensions to supply a minimum 200K gallons/year of renewable isobutanol and 600K gallons/year renewable isooctane to Seattle to displace fossil-based gasoline.

The bidding process was part of Seattle's effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2025 and use only fossil-fuel-free fuel by 2030.

Separately, Gevo says it signed a development agreement with German blockchain company Blocksize Capital.