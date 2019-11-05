Cree +2.8% after ZF driveline partnership

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) announces a strategic partnership with ZF Friedrichshafen to create electric drivelines.

ZF expects to bring silicon carbide electric drivelines to the market by 2022.

Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne is positive on the deal, saying it provides "further validation of Cree’s strategy to service Tier 1 auto suppliers." The analyst is concerned Cree won the deal by slashing its prices since the company has less experience than competitors in the space.

Cowen maintains a Market Perform rating and $44 price target. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.