Rosenblatt raises Roku target on expected beat

Rosenblatt has boosted its price target on Roku (ROKU -2.1% ), expecting outperformance when the company reports results tomorrow after the closing bell.

The firm raised its target to $159 from $134, with both Q3 and guidance "reasonably set for outperformance," it says.

That target implies 16% upside from today's lower price.

The firm's expecting active accounts to grow 31% for the quarter.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on average and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish as well; the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.