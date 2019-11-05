Rosenblatt raises Roku target on expected beat

Rosenblatt has boosted its price target on Roku (ROKU -2.1%), expecting outperformance when the company reports results tomorrow after the closing bell.
The firm raised its target to $159 from $134, with both Q3 and guidance "reasonably set for outperformance," it says.
That target implies 16% upside from today's lower price.
The firm's expecting active accounts to grow 31% for the quarter.
Sell-side analysts are Bullish on average and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish as well; the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
