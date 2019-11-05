Stocks turn mixed, but stay near record highs

Stocks are mixed as declines in real estate, utilities, and health care weigh against gains in energy and financials.

S&P 500 slips down 0.1% , while the Dow and Nasdaq rise 0.1% .

Stronger-than-expected print on October ISM non-manufacturing dims the prospects for another Fed rate cut in December. As a result, the 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 9 basis points to 1.866%.

By S&P 500 sector, financials ( +0.5% ) gain as interest rates are expected to hold steady. Energy ( +0.9% ) also rises as crude oil prices advance.

Real estate ( -2.0% ), utilities ( -0.9% ), health care ( -0.7% ) and information technology ( -0.4% ) lag the broader market.