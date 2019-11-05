Stocks turn mixed, but stay near record highs

Stocks are mixed as declines in real estate, utilities, and health care weigh against gains in energy and financials.
S&P 500 slips down 0.1%, while the Dow and Nasdaq rise 0.1%.
Stronger-than-expected print on October ISM non-manufacturing dims the prospects for another Fed rate cut in December. As a result, the 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 9 basis points to 1.866%.
By S&P 500 sector, financials (+0.5%) gain as interest rates are expected to hold steady. Energy (+0.9%) also rises as crude oil prices advance.
Real estate (-2.0%), utilities (-0.9%), health care (-0.7%) and information technology (-0.4%) lag the broader market.
The Dollar Index rises 0.4% to 97.93.
