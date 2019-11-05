Capri Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (+15.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cpri has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward.