Wendy's Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $434.45M (+8.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wen has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward.