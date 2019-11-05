Lumber Liquidators Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $275.84M (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ll has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.