Office Depot Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)ODPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.84B (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, odp has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.