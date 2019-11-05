AT&T paying $60M in FTC 'unlimited' claim case

AT&T (T +0.7% ) will pay $60M to resolve Federal Trade Commission litigation charging it with misleading consumers over "unlimited" data plans.

The FTC alleged in a 2014 complaint that AT&T failed to adequately disclose that customers would see speeds "throttled" once they reached a certain amount of data on their "unlimited" plan, to the point that common apps like Web browsing and video streaming became difficult or nearly impossible to use.

“AT&T promised unlimited data — without qualification — and failed to deliver on that promise,” says FTC's Andrew Smith.

In the settlement, AT&T's prohibited from making any representation about speed or amount of mobile data, including that it's "unlimited," without prominent disclosures of material restrictions.