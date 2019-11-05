Cedar Fair Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.46 (-8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $684.43M (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fun has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.