Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-40.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.45B (-0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, omi has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.