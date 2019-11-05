Newmont misses Q3 earnings on higher costs, cuts production guidance

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM -5% ) slides to three-month lows after missing Q3 earnings estimates, in part due to higher costs, and cutting its full-year production forecast due to problems at assets acquired in its merger earlier this year.

NEM now expects FY 2019 attributable gold production of 6.3M oz., down from last month's forecast of 6.5M oz., hurt by blockades at the Penasquito mine in Mexico, a conveyor fire at Musselwhite in Canada, installation of additional safety controls at Red Lake, and lower grades in the third quarter at Eleonore, in Canada; all four are former Goldcorp assets.

Nevertheless, NEM expects to "deliver $240M in annual run-rate improvements by the end of 2019 and exceed our initial synergy targets from the Goldcorp acquisition."

NEM says Q3 attributable gold production rose 28% Y/Y to 1.64M oz., primarily due to new production from the Goldcorp assets and higher grades at Ahafo.

Q3 revenues jumped 57% Y/Y to $2.71B and free cash flow more than doubled to $365M, as NEM's average realized price for gold gained $275/oz. over the prior-year quarter to $1,476/oz.

But Q3 all-in sustaining costs climbed 10% to $987/oz. due to a ramp-up to boost gold reserves.