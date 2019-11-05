GasLog Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $165.15M (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, glog has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.