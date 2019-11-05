Aircastle Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+24.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $219.74M (+15.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ayr has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.