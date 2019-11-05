Sealed Air Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.23B (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, see has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.