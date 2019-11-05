Wynn Resorts Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-46.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.67B (-2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wynn has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.

