Expedia Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.81 (+4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.57B (+8.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, expe has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.