Rayonier Advanced slips 28% post Q3 earnings miss

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM -28.8% ) Q3 net sales decreased by 17% Y/Y to $416M. Sales by segments: High Purity Cellulose $268M (-13% Y/Y); Forest Products $65M (-24.4% Y/Y); Pulp $26M (-43.5% Y/Y); and Paper $74M (-5.1% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin fell by 1,228 bps to 4.1%.

Company reported operating loss of $8M, compared to operating income of $43M a year ago. Company says Price declines in commodity segments alone accounted for a $97M decline in operating income.

Adj. EBITDA was $35M (-59.3% Y/Y); and margin was 8.4% down by 875 bps .

Company received net proceeds of ~$150M from the sale of Matane high-yield manufacturing facility in November 2019.

Cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations YTD was $5, compared to $141 a year ago; and Adj. FCF was negative $58M.

FY19 Guidance: Company continues to expect cellulose specialties prices to be lower by ~1% to 2%; North American paperboard prices will remain under pressure primarily due to increased competition; and Capex of ~$120M (prior ~$130M).

