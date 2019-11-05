Fiserv Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (+32.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.78B (+168.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fisv has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.