Twenty-First Century Fox Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+32.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.6B (-63.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, foxa has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.