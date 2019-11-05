FleetCor Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.05 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $679.72M (+9.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, flt has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:FleetCor Preview: Expect In-Line Results, Yet Possible Tempered Chatter Around 2020