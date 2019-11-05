Zagg Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.06M (+0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, zagg has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.