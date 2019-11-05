Darling Ingredients Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+525.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $834.01M (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, dar has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.