ETF investors become more defensive in October, State Street says

ETF investors took a defensive stance in October as equity ETFs only attracted $10.9B, the lowest monthly total of the year, writes Matthew Bartolini, in State Street Advisors' U.S.-Listed Flash Flows report.

Fixed income ETFs, on the other hand, pulled in more than $14.7B during the month; almost $130B has flowed into bond ETFs YTD, outpacing the record of $127B in 2017.

High-yield ETFs took in more than $1.4B of assets during October, and more than $15B YTD.

Among equity ETFs, financial ETFs reversed course and pulled in the most at $1.10B and real estate attracted $733M, while materials saw outflows of $598M and health care saw $596M of assets leave.

Take a look at bond ETF performance.