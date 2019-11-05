Callon Petroleum climbs on higher production forecast

Callon Petroleum (CPE +8.8% ) surges after edging Q3 earnings expectations and raising the top end of its full-year production guidance while lowering its capital spending outlook.

CPE now sees FY 2019 output of 39.2K-39.6K boe/day with 48-50 net operated horizontal wells placed into production.

Updated guidance does not include the Carrizo merger, which CPE expects to close in Q4.

CPE says Q3 production rose 8% Y/Y to 37.8K boe/day (78% oil), or 25% higher when accounting for divested volumes from the sale of its Southern Midland Basin assets.

CPE says operational capital spending was reduced by 13% during the quarter to $116.4M, and maintains full-year operational capital targets within the previously lowered guidance range of $495M-$520M.

Q3 lease operating expense fell 9% Y/Y to $5.65/boe.