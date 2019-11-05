Allogene teams up with Notch to develop next-gen CAR T therapies

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO -3.1% ) will collaborate with privately held Notch Therapeutics to develop AlloCAR T therapies using induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) to create gene-edited T cells instead of using mature donor T cells. The approach, leveraging Notch's Engineered Thymic Niche platform, enables the creation of the gene-edited variety on an industrial scale, potentially expanding patient access.

Initial applications are non-Hodgkin lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma.

Under the terms of the agreement, Notch will receive $10M upfront, up to $7.25M in research milestones, up to $4M per target in preclinical milestones, up to $283M per target in clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones and tiered mid-to-high-single-digit royalties on net sales. Notch will be responsible for preclinical research while Allogene will be responsible for clinical development and exclusive global commercialization.

Allogene has also acquired a 25% stake in Notch and will assume one board seat.