GrubHub +4% after Uber's earnings disappointment

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) gains 4.2% after rival Uber (UBER -8.7% ) reported a shaky quarter due in part to its Eats unit. GRUB also earned a mention in Shake Shack's earnings report.

Uber took a moment during its earnings call to take a subtle jab at GRUB, which had warned during its own report last week that daily active grubs started trending lower in August as new customers weren't generating as many orders as in the past.

Uber: "Many of the startups in the food category have been trying to use cheap capital to buy their way to growth. But we've seen the capitals getting more expensive and can run dry, whereas platform leadership is both far cheaper and more permanent when coupled with excellent execution."

In its Q3 report yesterday, Shake Shack said its transition to only having GrubHub as a delivery partner contributed to its same-store sales miss. The company warns of continued volatility from the transition that could extend into next year.

Shake Shack does expect to "gradually see some financial benefit as our new economic terms with Grub start flowing through our financials."