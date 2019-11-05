WEC Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.68B (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wec has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.