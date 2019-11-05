Armstrong Flooring stumbles 40% post Q3 earnings miss

Armstrong Flooring (AFI -40.3% ) Q3 net sales declined by 20.7% Y/Y to $165.5M, due to unfavorable volumes and mix.

Q3 Gross margin fell by 1,450 bps to 7.1%.

Adj. EBITDA was $8.8M (-63.9% Y/Y), attributable to lower net sales and increased input cost inflation pressure; and margin was 5.3% down by 637 bps .

Company reported operating income loss of $28.2M in the quarter, compared to operating income of $4.4 a year ago.

Company had cash and cash equivalents $66.6M and long-term debt of $72.1M, as of September 30, 2019.

FY19 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA $20M to $25M (prior $46M to $54M); Capex ~30M. Company expects to experience a typical seasonal cash draw in Q4.

Previously: Armstrong Flooring EPS misses by $0.71, misses on revenue (Nov. 5)