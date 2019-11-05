ANI Pharmaceuticals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.1M (+10.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, anip has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.