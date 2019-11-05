Hologic Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $846.54M (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, holx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward.