Intrepid Potash misses Q3 earnings outlook on higher costs

Intrepid Potash (IPI -9.5% ) plunges after Q3 earnings came in at breakeven rather than a forecast profit even as revenues rose 23% Y/Y to $51M.

Q3 potash sales jumped 10% Y/Y to $29.2M, driven primarily by a 5% increase in potash sales volumes and an $8/ton increase in the average net realized sales price to $266/ton, while Trio sales jumped 35% to $14.6M compared to the prior-year period.

But IPI says the higher sales were offset by below-average evaporation across its facilities because of significantly higher than average rainfall, which increased per ton production costs, and higher costs of delivering water.

IPI says consolidated gross margin fell to $6.9M in Q3 compared to the prior-year period.