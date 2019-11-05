Amneal Pharmaceuticals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-53.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $403.9M (-15.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amrx has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.