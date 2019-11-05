Acceleron Pharma Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.83 (-31.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.44M (+36.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, xlrn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.