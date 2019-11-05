Charles River Laboratories Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETCharles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)CRLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.64 (+7.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $674.08M (+15.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, crl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.