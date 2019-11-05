Radware Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.84M (+6.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rdwr has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.